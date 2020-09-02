Drivers both claim they had green light in crash at busy intersection

Two drivers both claimed they had a green light in a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a notoriously busy intersection in The Villages.

The crash occurred at 12:39 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

A vehicle had been northbound on Morse Boulevard and was making a left turn to head west on County Road 466 when it collided with a vehicle that was southbound on Morse Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers claimed they had the green light, including one of the drivers claiming the turn was made on a green arrow. No tickets were issued at the scene.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital, though it was not related to the crash. The driver appeared to have suffered from exposure to the heat.