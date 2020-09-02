Wednesday, September 2, 2020
The Villages
Let’s get things rolling again in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Let the great State of Florida be just like the God-loving folks of South Dakota.
Let us make our own decisions on our health and safety. That is called Freedom! The 5-G has been installed and we are now on our way to unbelievable speeds. It is time to reopen and help our local businesses get back on their feet and not die.
There is no place in the world that can come close to what The Villages offers. This is the greatest planned community on earth, by far! Let us all be thankful! We are moving past 2020.
We must always be kind to one another and always try hard to set good examples. We have been truly blessed to live here. I am so proud to be a Villager!

John Flath
Village of Woodbury

 

