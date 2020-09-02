Wednesday, September 2, 2020
88 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Loss of little girl’s life a sobering lesson about drowsy driving

Villages-News Editorial

In 2008, eight-year old Ronshay Dugans lost her life after a cement truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the school bus in which she was traveling. Florida’s Ronshay Dugans Act was established in 2010 and recognizes the first week in September as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week in her honor.

Ronshay Dugans

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is leading the Drowsy Driving Prevention Week campaign to remind motorists to get adequate rest before getting behind the wheel, take breaks to remain alert, and never drive drowsy. 

“Getting adequate rest before getting behind the wheel is the best way to drive safely,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week is a sobering reminder that falling asleep at the wheel has deadly consequences and is preventable. We urge all motorists to take responsibility and never drive drowsy.”

Throughout the campaign, FLHSMV will be urging drivers to safely pull off the road and take a break if they are having difficulty focusing, yawning repeatedly or drifting into other lanes. Fatigue slows thought processes and reaction time, affects judgement and vision, impairs the senses and abilities and can cause micro-sleeping (“nodding off”) or falling completely asleep, making it very dangerous to drive. In 2019, there were 3,700 drowsy driving crashes in Florida, which resulted in 224 injuries and 12 fatalities.

“Drowsy driving can be just as deadly as driving impaired or texting while driving,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It is critical to take a break on long trips, pull into a rest area or seek lodging when you feel fatigued, change drivers to ensure you have adequate rest, and allow plenty of time to travel to your destination.”

Related Articles

Opinions

COVID-19 re-employment assistance available online

Congressman Daniel Webster reminds constituents that COVID-19 re-employment assistance is available online.
Read more
Health

Avoid ultraviolet lamps for COVID-19  

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that you shouldn't put your faith in the many advertisements for ultraviolet light machines making claims that they destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
Health

How would I treat myself if I got COVID-19?

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has received many emails asking him how he would treat himself if he developed COVID-19. We've got his advice.
Read more
Opinions

Villages Developer and his fake candidates should hang their heads in shame

We applaud Villager Marsha Shearer for pursuing a formal complaint with the state over the nasty shenanigans that went on with the recent Sumter County Commission election.
Read more
Opinions

Compromises are crucial to marriage

Columnist Barry Evans says that it is amazing that successful compromises are made in marriage even when the one side is completely wrong. This is a great column to share with your spouse or significant other.
Read more
Opinions

Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Read more
Opinions

Roger Stokes is NOT the guy in the video re-Tweeted by Trump

An Opinion piece addresses the infamous golf cart parade in The Villages re-Tweeted by President Trump.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.
Read more
News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Beautiful Rainbows Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful full rainbow and slight double rainbow over Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to John for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle On Ground Near Retention Pond

This bald eagle was spotted on the ground near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It would be too difficult to social distance at the squares

A Village of Caroline resident warns it’s too early to reopen the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Loss of little girl’s life a sobering lesson about drowsy driving

In 2008, eight-year old Ronshay Dugans lost her life after a cement truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the school bus in which she was traveling. Her death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Health

12 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis OKs visitors at long-term care facilities

Twelve more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as Gov. DeSantis promised Tuesday to sign an order allowing visitors back into long-term care facilities with some restrictions in place.
Read more
News

More high-density housing projects coming to Wildwood

Three high-density housing projects are headed for Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details, including where they'll be built.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It would be too difficult to social distance at the squares

A Village of Caroline resident warns it’s too early to reopen the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident says we need to stop spreading rumors about mail-in ballots.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open the squares? Look at what is happening at the colleges

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on the idea of reopening the town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Naked man arrested after found in bathroom at assisted living facility in The Villages

A naked man was arrested after he was found in the bathroom at an assisted living facility in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman accused of pepper spraying man and vandalizing his car

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a man and vandalizing his car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed after ring stolen in Sumter County located at pawn shop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday afternoon after a ring stolen in Sumter County turned up at a Belleview pawn shop.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,183FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
88 ° F
90 °
86 °
74 %
0.5mph
40 %
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment