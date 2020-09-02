Wednesday, September 2, 2020
92.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages jailed after crash while texting her son

Meta Minton

Mary Byrne Hall

A Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages was jailed after an automobile crash which occurred while she was texting her son.

Lady Lake police and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies both investigated the crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon at West Boone Court and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Mary Byrne Hall, 65, of Jensen Beach, had been driving a 2014 Honda Civic which rear-ended another vehicle which was turning into the Historic Side of The Villages from U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver told deputies that Hall’s vehicle “came up very fast” and “hit her bumper.” Both vehicles drove to a safe spot to exchange information, but Hall was unable to find her driver’s license or insurance card. The other driver spotted a 1 liter box of wine in Hall’s vehicle.

The South Bend, Ind. native told a deputy that she, “Was texting her son and bumped into the car in front of her.”

The deputy found a 1-liter carton of Vendange Pinot Grigio wine “still cold to the touch,” in Hall’s vehicle.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and nearly fell down.

Hall was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.
Read more
Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
News

Drivers both claim they had green light in crash at busy intersection

Two drivers both claimed they had a green light in a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a notoriously busy intersection in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Police arrest man who claimed $3,800 check was drawn from 401k

Lady Lake police have arrested a man who claimed a fraudulent $3,800 check he cashed was drawn from his 401k retirement account.
Read more
Crime

9-year-old calls 911 as fight breaks out between parents at local hotel

A 9-year-old called 911 when a fight broke out between his parents at a local hotel.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Swoop Of Sandhill Cranes Enjoying The Evans Prairie Preserve

Check out this swoop of sandhill cranes enjoying the Evans Prairie Preserve. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Rainbows Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful full rainbow and slight double rainbow over Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to John for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s open the squares and get back to dancing

Are you afraid of catching the Coronavirus? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident offers advice, including eating right and getting exercise.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Loss of little girl’s life a sobering lesson about drowsy driving

In 2008, eight-year old Ronshay Dugans lost her life after a cement truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the school bus in which she was traveling. Her death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s open the squares and get back to dancing

Are you afraid of catching the Coronavirus? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident offers advice, including eating right and getting exercise.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank you for help with sinkhole problem

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident offers thanks for the officials who helped resolve a sinkhole problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s get things rolling again in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to get things rolling again and the best place to start is right here in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Crime

Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages jailed after crash while texting her son

A Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages was jailed after an automobile crash which occurred while she was texting her son.
Read more
Crime

Police arrest man who claimed $3,800 check was drawn from 401k

Lady Lake police have arrested a man who claimed a fraudulent $3,800 check he cashed was drawn from his 401k retirement account.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,186FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
92.8 ° F
95 °
91 °
52 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
94 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment