Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages jailed after crash while texting her son

A Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages was jailed after an automobile crash which occurred while she was texting her son.

Lady Lake police and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies both investigated the crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon at West Boone Court and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Mary Byrne Hall, 65, of Jensen Beach, had been driving a 2014 Honda Civic which rear-ended another vehicle which was turning into the Historic Side of The Villages from U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver told deputies that Hall’s vehicle “came up very fast” and “hit her bumper.” Both vehicles drove to a safe spot to exchange information, but Hall was unable to find her driver’s license or insurance card. The other driver spotted a 1 liter box of wine in Hall’s vehicle.

The South Bend, Ind. native told a deputy that she, “Was texting her son and bumped into the car in front of her.”

The deputy found a 1-liter carton of Vendange Pinot Grigio wine “still cold to the touch,” in Hall’s vehicle.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and nearly fell down.

Hall was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.