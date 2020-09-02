Police arrest man who claimed $3,800 check was drawn from 401k

Lady Lake police have arrested a man who claimed a fraudulent $3,800 check he cashed was drawn from his 401k retirement account.

Scott A. Lamons, 37, of Fruitland Park, cashed the check last week at the Mobil service station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lamons was a “regular customer” and had cashed previous checks without incident. The manager said Lamons told him the check had been drawn from his 401k account. The check was returned and the manager learned it was fraudulent.

Lamons was arrested Tuesday on a third degree felony charge of fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

He has previously been jailed on drug charges and for failure to pay child support.