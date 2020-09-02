Thank you for help with sinkhole problem

To the Editor:

We had a sinkhole show up on Aug. 14. After many calls, I was getting nowhere fast in getting it repaired. I called Joan Testa (our VHA rep for Rio Ranchero Village) who put me in touch with Mr. Richard Baier (District Manager). Mr. Baier stated that he would send out Mike Bryant (Assistant Public Works Director) to inspect and make an assessment. Mike showed up and stated that the hole in relation to the street and the right of way made it a county issue. Mike’s crew showed up the next morning and completed the job in a very professional manner. A job well done.

Again, I want to thank Mr. Baier, Mr. Bryant and Joan Testa, who got the ball rolling in addressing this situation.

Leonard Jagow

Village of Rio Ranchero