Villages cleaning lady’s son back in jail after violating probation

The son of a cleaning lady in The Villages is back in jail after violating his probation.

Kyle Spencer Clark-Lighty, 25, of Lady Lake, was being held without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Clark-Lighty had been arrested in the summer of 2019 after allegedly stealing $85,000 in jewelry from a dead Villager. Clark-Lighty had obtained the garage code for the dead Villager’s home because his mother had cleaned for the woman and helped care for her dog, according to an arrest report.

Clark-Lighty had been living at a home on Sugarfoot Lane off Micro Racetrack Road in Fruitland Park, but after that arrest took up residence with his aunt on Winners Circle in Lady Lake. Police went to the aunt’s home on Sept. 5, 2019 and found Clark-Lighty outside with his belongings. He said he had been kicked out. He admitted he had taken cocaine 12 hours earlier. A search of his belongings turned up cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Clark-Lighty had been arrested in 2015 by Lady Lake police after he was caught with marijuana.