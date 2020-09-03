14 more local residents die of COVID-19

Fourteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 but new cases in the tri-county area slowed considerably on Thursday.

One of the fatalities was from Sumter County, five lived in Lake County and eight were Marion County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

93-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 5;

93-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 1;

95-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 10;

91-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;

96-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 27;

86-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 27;

94-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 17;

93-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 28;

96-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3;

73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 6;

72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 17;

87-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 27; and

90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 2.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 554;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,084;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 251;

Oxford up four for a total of 114;

Wildwood up two for a total of 356; and

Summerfield up two for a total of 345.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,957 cases – an increase of 43 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,104 men, 921 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 217 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 519 cases. Besides the Sumter County cities listed above, cases have been identified in Coleman (335), Bushnell (274, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 32 staff members), Webster (81), Lake Panasoffkee (76), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (39) and Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 344 cases among 242 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,254 – increase of 126

Men: 7,529

Women: 9,464

Non-residents: 68

People listed as unknown: 193

Deaths: 381

Hospitalizations: 1,459

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,622 – increase of 41

Men: 3,058

Women: 3,392

Non-residents: 45

People listed as unknown: 127

Deaths: 126

Hospitalizations: 448

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,661), Leesburg (1,084), Tavares (699), Eustis (536) and Mount Dora (486).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,675 – increase of 42

Men: 3,457

Women: 5,151

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 53

Deaths: 200

Hospitalizations: 794

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,832), Summerfield (345), Belleview (321), Dunnellon (280) and Citra (162).

All told, Florida is reporting 637,013 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,571 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 629,913 are residents. There have been 11,800 deaths and 39,428 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.