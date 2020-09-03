Thursday, September 3, 2020
92.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

14 more local residents die of COVID-19

Larry D. Croom

Fourteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 but new cases in the tri-county area slowed considerably on Thursday.

One of the fatalities was from Sumter County, five lived in Lake County and eight were Marion County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 93-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 5;
  • 93-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 1;
  • 95-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 10;
  • 91-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 96-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 27;
  • 86-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 27;
  • 94-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 17;
  • 93-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 28;
  • 96-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3;
  • 73-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 6;
  • 72-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 87-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 27; and
  • 90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 2.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 554;
  • Leesburg up eight for a total of 1,084;
  • Lady Lake up five for a total of 251;
  • Oxford up four for a total of 114;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 356; and
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 345.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,957 cases – an increase of 43 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,104 men, 921 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 217 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 519 cases. Besides the Sumter County cities listed above, cases have been identified in Coleman (335), Bushnell (274, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 32 staff members), Webster (81), Lake Panasoffkee (76), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (39) and Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 344 cases among 242 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,254 – increase of 126
  • Men: 7,529
  • Women: 9,464
  • Non-residents: 68
  • People listed as unknown: 193
  • Deaths: 381
  • Hospitalizations: 1,459

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,622 – increase of 41
  • Men: 3,058
  • Women: 3,392
  • Non-residents: 45
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Deaths: 126
  • Hospitalizations: 448
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,661), Leesburg (1,084), Tavares (699), Eustis (536) and Mount Dora (486).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,675 – increase of 42
  • Men: 3,457
  • Women: 5,151
  • Non-residents: 14
  • People listed as unknown: 53
  • Deaths: 200
  • Hospitalizations: 794
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,832), Summerfield (345), Belleview (321), Dunnellon (280) and Citra (162).

All told, Florida is reporting 637,013 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,571 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 629,913 are residents. There have been 11,800 deaths and 39,428 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Crime

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy
Read more
News

Villager wins change for allowable width of courtyard villa garage doors

A Villager’s request for a change in the allowable width of certain courtyard garage doors has prompted an update in Community Development District 10.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisors hope residents can work out villa parking problem

Community Development District 9 supervisors are hoping residents can work out parking problems in a villa community.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials cut ribbon on new $7 million police headquarters 

For Wildwood police officers, moving to their new headquarters is like going from a trailer into a luxury home. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there Thursday when the mayor cut the ribbon.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after grabbing collar of father of their children in downtown Wildwood

A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly grabbing the collar of the father of their two children during a public brawl in downtown Wildwood.
Read more
News

More than 2,500 SECO customers lose power in The Villages

More than 2,500 SECO Energy customers lost power Thursday afternoon in The Villages. 
Read more
Crime

Dead man’s vehicle towed after traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages

A dead man’s vehicle was towed after a traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy
Read more
News

Villager wins change for allowable width of courtyard villa garage doors

A Villager’s request for a change in the allowable width of certain courtyard garage doors has prompted an update in Community Development District 10.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Early Morning Full Moon In The Villages

Check out this early morning full moon spotted over The Villages. Thanks to Edmond Bieksha for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Swoop Of Sandhill Cranes Enjoying The Evans Prairie Preserve

Check out this swoop of sandhill cranes enjoying the Evans Prairie Preserve. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Rainbows Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful full rainbow and slight double rainbow over Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to John for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 is overblown

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Coronavirus is overblown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Reasons I am afraid to live in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident, writing in an Opinion piece, lists reasons she is currently afraid to live in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

14 more local residents die of COVID-19

Fourteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 but new cases in the tri-county area slowed considerably on Thursday.
Read more
Crime

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy
Read more
News

Villager wins change for allowable width of courtyard villa garage doors

A Villager’s request for a change in the allowable width of certain courtyard garage doors has prompted an update in Community Development District 10.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 is overblown

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Coronavirus is overblown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Enough about the bridge

A Village of Summerhill resident says he’s heard enough about the bridge. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open the squares as soon as possible

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says we need to open the squares as soon as possible.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after grabbing collar of father of their children in downtown Wildwood

A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly grabbing the collar of the father of their two children during a public brawl in downtown Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Dead man’s vehicle towed after traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages

A dead man’s vehicle was towed after a traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,190FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,621FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
92.5 ° F
93.2 °
92 °
49 %
0.9mph
40 %
Fri
96 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment