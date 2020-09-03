70-year-old resident of The Villages arrested while working shift at Best Buy

A 70-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested while working a shift at Best Buy at Village Crossroads.

A Lady Lake police officer responded shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday to Best Buy where Asset Protection associate John Hawck reported that on Monday a man had entered the section of the store where wireless speakers were kept. Hawck said the man left with a Sony XB32 Extra Bass wireless speaker.

The officer ran a check on Hawck, a part-time resident of the Village of Silver Lake, and learned he was wanted on an unconfirmed warrant out of Pennsylvania. Another police officer went to Best Buy shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and took the York, Pa. native into custody. The Pennsylvania charges are for accessing a device without authorization and theft by unlawful taking of movable property, according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.