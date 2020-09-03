CDD 9 supervisors hope residents can work out villa parking problem

Community Development District 9 supervisors are hoping residents can work out parking problems in a villa community.

A resident of the Eleanor Villas in the Village of Pinellas is concerned that residents are using all of the guest parking spots and leaving no spaces for the guests who need to park their vehicles.

The resident was hoping “Guests Only” signs could be placed at the villa community. The resident contacted the board via email and chose not to attend Thursday’s meeting at Savannah Center due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

“This is an issue with every villa area,” said CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer, a resident of the Atmore Villas.

He said cooperation among residents can help avoid problems.

“We work it out. If someone knows they are going to have a lot of guests, they send out an email,” he said.

He and other board members were reluctant to spend money on signs, when CDD 9 doesn’t have the teeth to enforce the indication that the spaces are only for guests.