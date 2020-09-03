Thursday, September 3, 2020
Dead man’s vehicle towed after traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages

Meta Minton

A dead man’s vehicle was towed after a traffic stop at Tire Choice in The Villages.

The gray SUV was traveling at about 3 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street when the vehicle was pulled over for an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Tire Choice on the Historic Side of The Villages, it was determined that the driver, 40-year-old Joshua James Roscoe of Weirsdale, had a license which had been suspended in April due to failure to pay a traffic fine. He was issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended.

Two passengers in the SUV did not have valid driver’s licenses. The vehicle was towed from the scene after a check revealed the registered owner is deceased.

