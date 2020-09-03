Woman arrested after grabbing collar of father of their children in downtown Wildwood

A Leesburg woman was arrested after allegedly grabbing the collar of the father of their two children during a public brawl in downtown Wildwood.

Sarah Ann Howe, 31, had been at the wheel of a van at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and following the 38-year-old man at Main Street and Huey Street when she stopped the van and got out, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The man tried to get away from Howe, but she kept following him and hitting him.

Howe had the man by the shirt collar when a police officer arrived on the scene and ordered her to release him.

Howe and the man have been in a “romantic relationship” for three years and have two children together.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.