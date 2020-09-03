Machete-wielding Summerfield man jailed after getting beaten with broomstick

A Summerfield man armed with a machete found himself behind bars Tuesday after his broomstick-packing neighbor said he threatened to “chop” her up.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that her juvenile son heard banging noises outside his room near a shed in her back yard. She said she went out to investigate and encountered a man later identified as 54-year-old Mark Dean Stidmon wielding a black machete. She said Stidmon threatened to kill her, so she grabbed a wooden broomstick and started hitting him with it because she was in fear for her life, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Stidmon started chasing her around her front yard with the machete still in his hand. She said Stidmon eventually fell into a ditch and threw the machete at her. She said she hit him with the broomstick again and he ran toward his house while screaming and beating on “various objects,” the report says.

The victim’s son said his mother told him to stay inside while she checked out the noises he had heard. He said he heard Stidmon say he was going to kill his mother and chop her up but he didn’t see anything because he was scared and hiding inside the house. He also told deputies that once Stidmon left, he grabbed the machete and secured it inside his residence, the report says.

After being read his rights, Stidmon told deputies that he believed someone named Pastor Melvin had stolen his extension cords and was hiding in the victim’s shed. He said he went to the victim’s residence to find the cords and she came out and “just started beating him with a stick.” He admitted to having the machete with him but claimed he never threatened the victim nor made any statements about harming her, the report says.

Stidmon was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.