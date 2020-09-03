Thursday, September 3, 2020
87.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Reasons I am afraid to live in The Villages

Shirley Schantz

To the Editor:

For the next two months, I would like to not to be afraid to live here and not to have to check my house every morning to see if it has been vandalized. These are actual things that have happened to friends and acquaintances in The Villages, aka, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, because of a difference of beliefs.

• Beer poured on the seat of a cart.

• Upside down flag torn off a flag pole.

• Flagpole taken off a house and broken.

• Ceramic vase on the driveway broken.

• Cars keyed.

• Campaign sign on a car taken off and torn.

• Threatening letters sent through the mail to a man and his family (a felony).

• Threatening letter sent to husband to ‘control his wife.’

• Threatening calls to stop marching (easy to find where someone lives here).

• Red paint on a driveway.

• Threatening hand gestures, not just the one finger salute.

• Yelled at to go home while peacefully marching (newsflash, this is my home).

• Saw a “decorated cart” outside a restaurant.  A man walked about 30 feet out of his way to approach the cart and harass the driver. He could have just left him alone. What a concept.

•  Tore down a campaign flag legally on a pole.

• Threatening drive up to people rallying on the sidewalk.

• Friends receiving threatening texts, calls, and emails.

•  I have been called mean, stupid, nasty, hateful, and other things on FB. I understand it’s a diversion, but these are alleged ‘friends’ calling me names. I never call anyone names. 

• I have been called a baby killer, told to eff off (many times), been yelled at, and had racist things said to me about others (blacks, immigrants, muslims).

•  Confederate flags on cars, carts and homes, and worse, nazi flags in stores around The Villages.  There must be a market for those or they wouldn’t sell them.

• Say Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza or nothing.  I won’t be offended.   FYI, I bought matzo in Publix and the cashier said Happy Easter. 

• I’m not assigning blame or behavior to any particular “side.”

Every time The Villages makes the national news, people I know from around the country call to find out if we are OK. At least it gets my children to call.

My first sentence still stands. I would like not to have to be afraid to live here.

Shirley Schantz is a resident of the Village of Sanibel.

Related Articles

Opinions

Loss of little girl’s life a sobering lesson about drowsy driving

In 2008, eight-year old Ronshay Dugans lost her life after a cement truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the school bus in which she was traveling. Her death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving.
Read more
Opinions

COVID-19 re-employment assistance available online

Congressman Daniel Webster reminds constituents that COVID-19 re-employment assistance is available online.
Read more
Health

Avoid ultraviolet lamps for COVID-19  

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that you shouldn't put your faith in the many advertisements for ultraviolet light machines making claims that they destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Read more
Health

How would I treat myself if I got COVID-19?

Dr. Gabe Mirkin has received many emails asking him how he would treat himself if he developed COVID-19. We've got his advice.
Read more
Opinions

Villages Developer and his fake candidates should hang their heads in shame

We applaud Villager Marsha Shearer for pursuing a formal complaint with the state over the nasty shenanigans that went on with the recent Sumter County Commission election.
Read more
Opinions

Compromises are crucial to marriage

Columnist Barry Evans says that it is amazing that successful compromises are made in marriage even when the one side is completely wrong. This is a great column to share with your spouse or significant other.
Read more
Opinions

Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Swoop Of Sandhill Cranes Enjoying The Evans Prairie Preserve

Check out this swoop of sandhill cranes enjoying the Evans Prairie Preserve. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Rainbows Over Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this beautiful full rainbow and slight double rainbow over Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to John for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Crane On A Boat In Lake Sumter

Check out this crane spotted sitting on a boat in Lake Sumter. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s open the squares and get back to dancing

Are you afraid of catching the Coronavirus? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident offers advice, including eating right and getting exercise.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Reasons I am afraid to live in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident, writing in an Opinion piece, lists reasons she is currently afraid to live in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in and around The Villages

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 numbers dropping slightly as long-term care centers re-open for visitors

On the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitors at long-care centers amid the COVID-19 crisis, the number of cases at local facilities showed a slight drop since the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Let’s open the squares and get back to dancing

Are you afraid of catching the Coronavirus? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident offers advice, including eating right and getting exercise.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank you for help with sinkhole problem

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident offers thanks for the officials who helped resolve a sinkhole problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s get things rolling again in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to get things rolling again and the best place to start is right here in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man ‘angry at system’ arrested after twice ripping down Trump flag

A man who said he was “angry at the system” was arrested after twice ripping down a Trump flag.
Read more
Crime

Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages jailed after crash while texting her son

A Pinot Grigio-drinking visitor to The Villages was jailed after an automobile crash which occurred while she was texting her son.
Read more
Crime

Police arrest man who claimed $3,800 check was drawn from 401k

Lady Lake police have arrested a man who claimed a fraudulent $3,800 check he cashed was drawn from his 401k retirement account.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,188FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.6 ° F
90 °
84.2 °
79 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
91 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment