Villager wins change for allowable width of courtyard villa garage doors

Meta Minton

A Villager’s request for a change in the allowable width of certain courtyard villa garage doors has prompted an update in Community Development District 10.
The resident last month appealed to the CDD 10 board to consider increasing the width of the garage door to up to 8 feet for courtyard villas located on corner or end lots. The board on Thursday agreed to immediately update its Architectural Review Manual to reflect the change.
CDD 10’s Architectural Review Manual previously restricted the width of those garage doors to six feet.
Prior to CDD 10 taking over architectural review, the applications were reviewed and either approved or denied by the Developer’s representative. During that time, the Developer’s representative was permitting courtyard villa golf cart garage doors larger than 6 feet in width.
CDD 10 Chairman Don Wiley opted not to vote on the matter. The Ventura Villas resident said he is considering a similar improvement at his home.
All of the other four supervisors voted to make the change.

