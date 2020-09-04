Friday, September 4, 2020
20-year-old Oxford man arrested on DUI charge with unbuckled infant in back seat 

Meta Minton

Demarlon Lamont Lollar Jr.

A 20-year-old Oxford man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence – a charge made more serious because he had an unbuckled infant in the back seat of his vehicle.

Demarlon Lamont Lollar Jr. was driving the vehicle at about 9 p.m. Thursday on Blue Moon Lane within the city limits of Fruitland Park when he was pulled over for having a license plate that wasn’t properly illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Lollar had a woman with him riding in the front seat and “an infant in a car seat in the rear seat that was not buckled in,” the report said.

Lollar appeared to be under the influence and admitted he had “just smoked” marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up 12.3 grams of marijuana. He provided a urine sample that will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.

Lollar was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 18 and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

