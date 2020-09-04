989.5% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened Florida

It’s been exactly three months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida and in that short amount of time, the Sunshine State has experienced a whopping 989.5 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday morning, 640,211 cases had been identified across the state. On June 3 when the governor made the announcement that bars and pubs could reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside, the state was reporting 58,764 COVID-19 cases – a difference of 581,447.

Under Phase Two, bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades and auditoriums also were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. But a portion of that plan was short-lived, as DeSantis reversed his decision on bars and ordered them closed again on June 26 when the state was reporting 122,960 cases. And in The Villages, movie theaters shut their doors on July 5 after being open for just 19 days.

The number of deaths and people hospitalized also are quite different today than when DeSantis ordered the state to reopen. On June 3, Florida was reporting 2,566 deaths and 10,525 people hospitalized. On Friday, those numbers had ballooned to 11,903 deaths and 39,667 people being treated in area hospitals. That’s a 364 percent increase in deaths and a 277 percent increase in hospitalizations.

In the tri-county area on June 3, there were 39 deaths and 158 people hospitalized. Those numbers have now increased to 392 deaths and 1,481 hospitalized. Those mark a 905 percent increase in deaths and 837 percent increase in those requiring some form of hospital care.

On Friday, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health showed a breakdown of cases across the state:

0-4 age group: (10,805, 2 percent);

5-14 age group: (26,337 cases, 4 percent);

15-24 age group: (95,084 cases, 15 percent);

25-34 age group: (118,626 cases, 19 percent);

35-44 age group: (103,446 cases, 16 percent);

45-54 age group: (101,298 cases, 16 percent);

55-64 age group: (82,835 cases, 13 percent);

65-74 age group: (48,338 cases, 8 percent);

75-84 age group: (27,896 cases, 4 percent); and

85-plus age group: (16,361 cases, 3 percent).

The breakdown of hospitalizations across the state:

0-4 age group: (248, 1 percent);

5-14 age group: (226, 1 percent);

15-24 age group: (996, 3 percent);

25-34 age group: (2,249, 6 percent);

35-44 age group: (3,417, 9 percent);

45-54 age group: (5,058, 13 percent);

55-64 age group: (7,001, 18 percent);

65-74 age group: (7,773, 20 percent);

75-84 age group: (7,290, 18 percent); and

85-plus age group: (5,403, 14 percent).

The breakdown of deaths across the state:

0-4 age group: (0);

5-14 age group: (4);

15-24 age group: (29);

25-34 age group: (81);

35-44 age group: (213);

45-54 age group: (480);

55-64 age group: (1,265);

65-74 age group: (2,463);

75-84 age group: (3,401); and

85-plus age group: (3,814).

In The Villages, 560 total cases were being reported Friday. Another 2,654 have been reported in the surrounding communities of Leesburg (1,088), Summerfield (346), Belleview (325), Wildwood (358), Lady Lake (253), Fruitland Park (134), Oxford (115) and the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (35). That brings the total number of cases in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to 3,214.

The breakdown by day of COVID-19 cases across the state, beginning the day after DeSantis’ Phase Two announcement, is as follows: