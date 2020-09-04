District Office announces schedules for Labor Day holiday weekend

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open.

Guest ID, Trail Fee and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 7. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

Sanitation Holiday Information

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

Community Development District 12

There are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD No. 11), contact Lake County Solid Waste at (352) 343-3776 for information on your sanitation schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, trash will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 10. Recycling will be collected on Monday, Sept. 14.