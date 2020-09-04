Friday, September 4, 2020
Home Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.

Nine of the latest fatalities were in Marion County and the other two were in Lake County. The victims were identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 63-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 21;
  • 67-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 11;
  • 80-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 16;
  • 92-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 22;
  • 85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 66-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 26;
  • 82-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 27;
  • 77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 28;
  • 75-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 31;
  • 84-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 22; and
  • 93-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 23.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 3,214. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up six for a total of 560;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,088;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 325;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 358;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 253;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 134;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 115;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 346; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 35 cases (no increase since Thursday).

Sumter County is now reporting 1,985 – an increase of 28 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,031 men, 932 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 218 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 525 cases. Besides the cities listed above, others have been identified in Coleman (349), Bushnell (275, 135 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 32 staff members), Webster (81), Lake Panasoffkee (77), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 362 cases among 260 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,406 – increase of 152
  • Men: 7,603
  • Women: 9,543
  • Non-residents: 69
  • People listed as unknown: 191
  • Deaths: 392
  • Hospitalizations: 1,481

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,683 – increase of 61
  • Men: 3,090
  • Women: 3,422
  • Non-residents: 46
  • People listed as unknown: 125
  • Deaths: 128
  • Hospitalizations: 460
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,682), Leesburg (1,088), Tavares (703), Eustis (541) and Mount Dora (496).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,738 – increase of 63
  • Men: 3,482
  • Women: 5,189
  • Non-residents: 14
  • People listed as unknown: 53
  • Deaths: 209
  • Hospitalizations: 803
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,878), Summerfield (346), Belleview (325), Dunnellon (281) and Citra (163).

All told, Florida is reporting 640,211 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,198 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 633,060 are residents. There have been 11,903 deaths and 39,667 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

