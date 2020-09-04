Marion sheriff searching for bandit who stole 4-wheeler from Summerfield home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief who recently ripped off a 4-wheeler in Summerfield.

Deputies say the 2013 Polaris 4-wheeler was taken on Aug. 13 from a residence on S.E. 145th Street. Deputies are asking the public if they know of someone who received a 4-wheeler after Aug. 13 or if they have seen the one pictured above for sale somewhere.

Anyone with information about the crime or the thief involved is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

For Crime Stoppers, reference 20-60 in your tip. Also, if you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.