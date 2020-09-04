Ohio snowbird unresponsive to complaint about out-of-compliance property in The Villages

An Ohio snowbird has been unresponsive to a complaint about his out-of-compliance property in The Villages.

The home at 2083 Broyhill Ave. in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Belvedere was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

The villa is owned by Alan Orenich, whose primary residence is in in Parma, Ohio.

On July 26, a complaint was received by Community Standards regarding a broken coach light. The complaint was verified the following day.

Multiple attempts have been made to reach Orenich, both at his home in Ohio and his property in The Villages, which he purchased in 2003 for $122,600. There is no mortgage on the property and the utilities are current. Attempts to reach him have included certified mail.

The board agreed to give Orenich three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, he will be fined $150, followed by daily fines of $50.