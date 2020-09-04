Friday, September 4, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ruth M. (Howe) Spitson

Staff Report

Ruth Spitson

Ruth M. Spitson, 98, of The Villages, FL; formerly of Harvard, IL passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Mariposa Hospice House, The Villages, FL.

Ruth was born January 6, 1922, in Leroy, Indiana to Edward Gardiner and Sarah Elsie (Hudson) Howe II.

Ruth married H. Richard Spitson on February 20, 1943, in Leroy, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2000. Ruth received her nursing training at Ball State. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Harvard; after moving to Florida in 2016, she attended New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.

Ruth enjoyed antiques: knowing their history and finding, repairing and finally selling them. She loved gardening and nurturing her orchids and cacti. She was an avid reader, life-long stamp collector and genealogy researcher. Ruth enjoyed the mental challenge of Sudoku, playing triple hand and foot and especially Rummikub. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children Barbara (Charles) Bettler of The Villages, FL, Steven Spitson, of Woodstock, and Howard (Joyce) Spitson of Harvard; 9 grandchildren Christopher, Michelle, Michael, Jodi, John, Caryn, Andy, Brant, and Cali; 10 great grandchildren Evan, Ryder, Megan, Walter, Mason, Jaedin, Eann, Allison, Lily, and Amani; brother-in-law Boyd Palmer of Bar Harbor, ME.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Bill (Kathleen) Howe, Victor (Pat) Howe, Edward (Lois) G. Howe III, Helen (Jake) Millhouse, Alice Palmer, and Esther (Al) Mun.

There will be a visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM Friday, Aug. 28 at the chapel of Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, with a graveside service to follow. The services will be live-streamed for family and friends that cannot attend due to the current travel restrictions. Pastor Randy Wahler will officiate. All in attendance are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Thomas “Tom” Lightcap

Tom Lightcap saw his home in Wildwood as his own piece of paradise, where he enjoyed playing golf, socializing with neighbors as he walked his beloved dog, Star, and working part-time as a security guard for his retirement community.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Patricia Greenwald

Pat Greenwald enjoyed golf, playing the piano, Mahjong, bridge and Zintangle, among other activities.
Read more
Obituaries

Helen Louise Spiering

Helen Spiering enjoyed collecting banks and doll house furniture.
Read more
Obituaries

Carolyn L. Wode

loved playing Mah Jogg and golfing with her friends in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

James J. Lusardi

Jim Lusardi was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo and rooting for the Dodgers.
Read more
Obituaries

Rose Marie Taylor

Rose Marie Taylor and her husband Eugene loved to cruise, having traveled all over the world on over 50 cruises. She and her sister Linda could never pass up a joker-poker slot machine in any casino.
Read more
Obituaries

Laura Parkin-Bain

Laura Parkin-Bain was an Attendance Administrator for AT&T.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Common Gallinule Swimming

Check out the huge feet on this swimming juvenile common gallinule. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Early Morning Full Moon In The Villages

Check out this early morning full moon spotted over The Villages. Thanks to Edmond Bieksha for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Swoop Of Sandhill Cranes Enjoying The Evans Prairie Preserve

Check out this swoop of sandhill cranes enjoying the Evans Prairie Preserve. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! 
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you believe what you’re reading?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident remembers her mother’s belief in everything she read in print.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Old Time Teaching

Columnist Barry Evans remembers his school days and advises you didn’t mess with teachers back then. 
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Ohio snowbird unresponsive to complaint about out-of-compliance property in The Villages

An Ohio snowbird has been unresponsive to a complaint about his out-of-compliance property in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you believe what you’re reading?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident remembers her mother’s belief in everything she read in print.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fitness centers remain closed in The Villages

Fitness centers remain closed in The Villages and a Village of Largo resident would like to know why. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where do the government’s powers end?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything it is that the government at all levels has ultimate power over the individual.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff searching for bandit who stole 4-wheeler from Summerfield home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief who recently ripped off a 4-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

20-year-old Oxford man arrested on DUI charge with unbuckled infant in back seat 

A 20-year-old Oxford man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence – a charge made more serious because he had an unbuckled infant in the back seat of his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,196FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.9 ° F
81 °
80.6 °
88 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sat
95 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment