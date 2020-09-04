Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.

Sean Patrick Watkins, 37, who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, was intoxicated when he refused to leave City Fire at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Elizabeth, N.J. native had been banned from the restaurant on March 28, 2019.

Watkins claimed he was “unaware” of the non-expiring trespass warning. He had been stopped at the front door.

“It should be noted (Watkins) was observed to be heavily intoxicated due to the smell of alcohol emitting from his person and while standing in one place he continued to sway back and forth,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Watkins was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.