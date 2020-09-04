Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.

The Villages High School reported its first positive case on Aug. 27. Another case was reported the following day, followed by two more on Aug. 31 and three on Thursday. The school district’s website doesn’t specify which grades those students are in or which buildings at the charter school campus they attend.

Three other cases among students have been reported in Sumter County schools – one each at Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter High School and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School. The case at Wildwood Elementary was reported Wednesday, while the other two were identified Aug. 31. One school district staff member also has tested positive, according to the district’s website.

Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt said the district reports all possible COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health, which determines if isolation needs to occur and the duration of that isolation.

“Employees have been informed on the procedures if they become exposed or ill,” she said. “Staff has been trained on how to handle students that become ill at school.”

Moffitt said face coverings and temperature checks are required for all staff and students on a daily basis.

“Our school nurses are also trained to administer a PCR test onsite to ill staff or students with parent permission,” she said.

Those wishing to learn more about COVID-19 cases in Sumter County schools can visit the district’s website at https://www.sumter.k12.fl.us/.