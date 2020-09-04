Friday, September 4, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

Larry D. Croom

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.

The Villages High School reported its first positive case on Aug. 27. Another case was reported the following day, followed by two more on Aug. 31 and three on Thursday. The school district’s website doesn’t specify which grades those students are in or which buildings at the charter school campus they attend.

Three other cases among students have been reported in Sumter County schools – one each at Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter High School and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School. The case at Wildwood Elementary was reported Wednesday, while the other two were identified Aug. 31. One school district staff member also has tested positive, according to the district’s website.

Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt said the district reports all possible COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health, which determines if isolation needs to occur and the duration of that isolation.

“Employees have been informed on the procedures if they become exposed or ill,” she said. “Staff has been trained on how to handle students that become ill at school.”

Moffitt said face coverings and temperature checks are required for all staff and students on a daily basis.

“Our school nurses are also trained to administer a PCR test onsite to ill staff or students with parent permission,” she said.

Those wishing to learn more about COVID-19 cases in Sumter County schools can visit the district’s website at https://www.sumter.k12.fl.us/.

Related Articles

News

Ohio snowbird unresponsive to complaint about out-of-compliance property in The Villages

An Ohio snowbird has been unresponsive to a complaint about his out-of-compliance property in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Health

989.5% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened Florida

It’s been exactly three months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida and in that short amount of time, the Sunshine State has experienced a whopping 989.5 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff searching for bandit who stole 4-wheeler from Summerfield home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief who recently ripped off a 4-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

20-year-old Oxford man arrested on DUI charge with unbuckled infant in back seat 

A 20-year-old Oxford man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence – a charge made more serious because he had an unbuckled infant in the back seat of his vehicle.
Read more
News

District Office announces schedules for Labor Day holiday weekend

The District Office in The Villages has announced how some schedules will be impacted by the Labor Day holiday. We've got details.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Common Gallinule Swimming

Check out the huge feet on this swimming juvenile common gallinule. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Early Morning Full Moon In The Villages

Check out this early morning full moon spotted over The Villages. Thanks to Edmond Bieksha for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Swoop Of Sandhill Cranes Enjoying The Evans Prairie Preserve

Check out this swoop of sandhill cranes enjoying the Evans Prairie Preserve. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! 
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you believe what you’re reading?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident remembers her mother’s belief in everything she read in print.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Old Time Teaching

Columnist Barry Evans remembers his school days and advises you didn’t mess with teachers back then. 
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Ohio snowbird unresponsive to complaint about out-of-compliance property in The Villages

An Ohio snowbird has been unresponsive to a complaint about his out-of-compliance property in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you believe what you’re reading?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident remembers her mother’s belief in everything she read in print.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fitness centers remain closed in The Villages

Fitness centers remain closed in The Villages and a Village of Largo resident would like to know why. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where do the government’s powers end?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything it is that the government at all levels has ultimate power over the individual.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff searching for bandit who stole 4-wheeler from Summerfield home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief who recently ripped off a 4-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

20-year-old Oxford man arrested on DUI charge with unbuckled infant in back seat 

A 20-year-old Oxford man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence – a charge made more serious because he had an unbuckled infant in the back seat of his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,196FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.9 ° F
81 °
80.6 °
88 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sat
95 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
92 °
Wed
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment