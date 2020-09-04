Friday, September 4, 2020
The Villages
Where do the government’s powers end?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything it is that the government at all levels has ultimate power over the individual. There are no individual rights. Once the government decides who can and cannot open a business, even when in compliance with their unproven rules, guess what, you have no rights.
Think about the consequences. Wal-Mart is a grocery, pharmacy and general store where you can buy furniture, pots and pans, shoes, clothes and just about anything you need. During the pandemic they were open all the time. Yet, furniture stores, hardware stores, shoe stores, department stores etc. were forced to close. Even contractors who worked outside, in some areas, were forced to close.
So the government picked the winners and losers. They chose who survives economically and who does not. And then, they handed out money and said – this is, “For you, from us!” Us, is the taxpayers. Have you heard any politician tell you the money came from taxpayers? Not today’s taxpayers, our great-grandchildren.
Everyone understands that the government sets standards (laws and regulations) and chooses to enforce some and not others – blatantly. In fact, laws are nothing more than suggestions on how we should behave since it is impossible to enforce them all. But in this case, enforcement was economic brutality even though the facts were not in on COVID-19 and now we learn the numbers were really faulty.
So, to all of those poor souls who have or about to lose their business, job or any hope of recovery, I say it is the government’s fault – any government agency that forced people to close.
Telling people how to stay safe by wearing a mask, sanitizing hands and social distancing is totally different from closing down businesses and arresting law-abiding citizens trying to survive.
If anything is learned from all of this it is that government has its own best interest at heart, not yours. If they were worried about you they would pass a law forbidding lawsuits based on anyone getting COVID-19 and blaming someone for that infection. Now, that is something every level of government should do but won’t. My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

