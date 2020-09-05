121,000-plus cases of COVID-19 reported in and around tri-county area

More than 121,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.

As of Thursday, 104,432 cases had been identified in Alachua, Putnam, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Levy counties. Those 11 counties, which border either Sumter, Lake or Marion counties, also were reporting 1,762 deaths and 6,863 people requiring some form of hospital care.

The tri-county area reported 17,254 cases on Thursday. That showed an overnight increase of 126 cases. Overall, those cases were divided among 7,729 men, 9,464 women, 68 non-residents and 193 people listed as unknown. There have been 381 deaths and 1,459 people have been hospitalized.

A breakdown of the tri-county area and the counties that form a ring around it, along with the number of cases, death and hospitalizations, includes: