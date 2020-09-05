121,000-plus cases of COVID-19 reported in and around tri-county area

More than 121,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.
As of Thursday, 104,432 cases had been identified in Alachua, Putnam, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Levy counties. Those 11 counties, which border either Sumter, Lake or Marion counties, also were reporting 1,762 deaths and 6,863 people requiring some form of hospital care.
The tri-county area reported 17,254 cases on Thursday. That showed an overnight increase of 126 cases. Overall, those cases were divided among 7,729 men, 9,464 women, 68 non-residents and 193 people listed as unknown. There have been 381 deaths and 1,459 people have been hospitalized.
A breakdown of the tri-county area and the counties that form a ring around it, along with the number of cases, death and hospitalizations, includes:
- Sumter County (1,957 cases, 55 deaths and 217 people hospitalized);
- Lake County (6,622 cases, 126 deaths and 448 people hospitalized);
- Marion County (8,675 cases, 200 deaths and 794 people hospitalized);
- Alachua County (5,345 cases, 33 deaths and 339 people hospitalized);
- Putnam County (1,818 cases, 38 deaths and 201 people hospitalized);
- Volusia County (9,589 cases, 196 deaths and 720 people hospitalized);
- Seminole County (8,240 cases, 175 deaths and 585 people hospitalized);
- Orange County (36,668 cases, 384 deaths and 1,160 people hospitalized);
- Osceola County (11,342 cases, 132 deaths and 567 people hospitalized);
- Polk County (17,418 cases, 461 deaths and 1,897 people hospitalized);
- Pasco County (8,198 cases, 183 deaths and 749 people hospitalized);
- Hernando County (2,721 cases, 93 deaths and 361 people hospitalized);
- Citrus County (2,166 cases, 61 deaths and 218 people hospitalized);
- Levy County (927 cases, 6 deaths and 66 people hospitalized);
- Totals (121,686 cases, 2,143 deaths and 8,322 people hospitalized).