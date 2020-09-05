5 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Wildwood long-term care facility

Five more local residents have died from COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc on a long-term care center in Wildwood.

Four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the fifth was a resident of Lake County. They were described Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13;

71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 1;

70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 4; and

103-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 18.

Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood, is now reporting eight total deaths among seven residents and one employee. That’s an increase of four resident fatalities since Wednesday. It’s unclear when those deaths will appear in the county-by-county totals released daily by the Florida Department of Health, or if those victims were Sumter County residents.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 560;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,097;

Wildwood up seven for a total of 365;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 255;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 136; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 347.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,021 cases – an increase of 36 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,056 men, 943 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 219 people treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,569 – increase of 163

Men: 7,671

Women: 9,624

Non-residents: 70

People listed as unknown: 204

Deaths: 396

Hospitalizations: 1,499

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,754 – increase of 71

Men: 3,114

Women: 3,460

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 133

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 466

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,689), Leesburg (1,097), Tavares (707), Eustis (543) and Mount Dora (525).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,794 – increase of 56

Men: 3,501

Women: 5,221

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 58

Deaths: 212

Hospitalizations: 814

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,878), Summerfield (347), Belleview (325), Dunnellon (289) and Citra (163).

All told, Florida is reporting 643,867 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,656 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 636,653 are residents. There have been 11,963 deaths and 39,912 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.