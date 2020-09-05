5 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Wildwood long-term care facility

Five more local residents have died from COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc on a long-term care center in Wildwood.
Four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the fifth was a resident of Lake County. They were described Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:
- 86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13;
- 71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;
- 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 1;
- 70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 4; and
- 103-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 18.
Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood, is now reporting eight total deaths among seven residents and one employee. That’s an increase of four resident fatalities since Wednesday. It’s unclear when those deaths will appear in the county-by-county totals released daily by the Florida Department of Health, or if those victims were Sumter County residents.
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 560;
- Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,097;
- Wildwood up seven for a total of 365;
- Lady Lake up two for a total of 255;
- Fruitland Park up two for a total of 136; and
- Summerfield up one for a total of 347.
Sumter County is now reporting 2,021 cases – an increase of 36 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,056 men, 943 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 219 people treated in area hospitals.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 17,569 – increase of 163
- Men: 7,671
- Women: 9,624
- Non-residents: 70
- People listed as unknown: 204
- Deaths: 396
- Hospitalizations: 1,499
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 6,754 – increase of 71
- Men: 3,114
- Women: 3,460
- Non-residents: 47
- People listed as unknown: 133
- Deaths: 129
- Hospitalizations: 466
Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,689), Leesburg (1,097), Tavares (707), Eustis (543) and Mount Dora (525).
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 8,794 – increase of 56
- Men: 3,501
- Women: 5,221
- Non-residents: 14
- People listed as unknown: 58
- Deaths: 212
- Hospitalizations: 814
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,878), Summerfield (347), Belleview (325), Dunnellon (289) and Citra (163).
All told, Florida is reporting 643,867 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,656 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 636,653 are residents. There have been 11,963 deaths and 39,912 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.