Saturday, September 5, 2020
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Wildwood long-term care facility

Larry D. Croom

Five more local residents have died from COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc on a long-term care center in Wildwood.

Four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the fifth was a resident of Lake County. They were described Saturday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13;
  • 71-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 24;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 1;
  • 70-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 4; and
  • 103-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 18.

Cypress Care Center, located at 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood, is now reporting eight total deaths among seven residents and one employee. That’s an increase of four resident fatalities since Wednesday. It’s unclear when those deaths will appear in the county-by-county totals released daily by the Florida Department of Health, or if those victims were Sumter County residents.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 560;
  • Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,097;
  • Wildwood up seven for a total of 365;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 255;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 136; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 347.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,021 cases – an increase of 36 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,056 men, 943 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 219 people treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,569 – increase of 163
  • Men: 7,671
  • Women: 9,624
  • Non-residents: 70
  • People listed as unknown: 204
  • Deaths: 396
  • Hospitalizations: 1,499

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,754 – increase of 71
  • Men: 3,114
  • Women: 3,460
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 133
  • Deaths: 129
  • Hospitalizations: 466

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,689), Leesburg (1,097), Tavares (707), Eustis (543) and Mount Dora (525).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,794 – increase of 56
  • Men: 3,501
  • Women: 5,221
  • Non-residents: 14
  • People listed as unknown: 58
  • Deaths: 212
  • Hospitalizations: 814
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,878), Summerfield (347), Belleview (325), Dunnellon (289) and Citra (163).

All told, Florida is reporting 643,867 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,656 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 636,653 are residents. There have been 11,963 deaths and 39,912 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

News

Villager who appeared in 25 musicals was also confidante of Tammy Wynette

Cathye Leshay was a talented dancer and often performed on Villages’ stages with her husband David. But she was also known for something else: nanny for Tammy Wynette’s four daughters. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti looks back on Leshay's remarkable life.
Read more
News

121,000-plus cases of COVID-19 reported in and around tri-county area

More than 121,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the tri-county area and the counties that surround it.
Read more
News

Blown irrigation line creates geyser-like effect near Savannah Center

A blown irrigation line created a geyser-like effect Saturday afternoon near Savannah Center.
Read more
News

Oxford newest hot spot for commercial and residential development

Oxford in northern Wildwood has become a hot spot for commercial and residential development. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Sumter County commissioner reimburses himself with campaign cash

A Sumter County commissioner has reimbursed himself with campaign cash after buying his way onto the ballot.
Read more
Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
News

Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Share your photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
