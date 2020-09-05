Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.

Danielle Marie Summersill, 36, of Fruitland Park, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest Friday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Summersill allegedly took $2,378 in jewelry from the home of her mother, 59-year-old Martha Love of Lake Panasoffkee, who is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Love was arrested Aug. 21 on six counts of contempt of court and one count of tampering with a witness.

At the time of her arrest, Love put her jewelry into a Ziploc bag and gave it to her roommate. The roommate put it in a dresser drawer at Love’s home.

Summersill was a frequent visitor to the home after her mother’s arrest, the roommate told a detective.

The jewelry was pawned Aug. 26 at Value Pawn in Leesburg. Video surveillance from the pawn shop confirmed Summersill pawned the jewelry.

A deputy spotted Summersill shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the Sunoco Jiffy Store in Lake Panasoffee and took her into custody. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.