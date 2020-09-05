Saturday, September 5, 2020
94.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

Meta Minton

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.

Danielle Marie Summersill, 36, of Fruitland Park, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest Friday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Summersill allegedly took $2,378 in jewelry from the home of her mother, 59-year-old Martha Love of Lake Panasoffkee, who is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Love was arrested Aug. 21 on six counts of contempt of court and one count of tampering with a witness.

Danielle Summersill and Martha Love, from left.

At the time of her arrest, Love put her jewelry into a Ziploc bag and gave it to her roommate. The roommate put it in a dresser drawer at Love’s home.

Summersill was a frequent visitor to the home after her mother’s arrest, the roommate told a detective.

The jewelry was pawned Aug. 26 at Value Pawn in Leesburg. Video surveillance from the pawn shop confirmed Summersill pawned the jewelry.

A deputy spotted Summersill shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at the Sunoco Jiffy Store in Lake Panasoffee and took her into custody. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Share your photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Odell Recreation Center Family Pool to close for maintenance

The Odell Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Ohio snowbird unresponsive to complaint about out-of-compliance property in The Villages

An Ohio snowbird has been unresponsive to a complaint about his out-of-compliance property in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School’s five COVID-19 cases most among Sumter County schools

The Villages Charter School is reporting five students with COVID-19 – the most of any school in the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Eleven more local residents lose battle with deadly COVID-19 virus

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continue to crop up in The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Health

989.5% increase in COVID-19 cases since DeSantis reopened Florida

It’s been exactly three months since Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen Florida and in that short amount of time, the Sunshine State has experienced a whopping 989.5 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Share your photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Odell Recreation Center Family Pool to close for maintenance

The Odell Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gaping Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator at Fenney Nature Trail was engaged in a process known as "gaping," which is not a menacing or threatening action. It's used by gators to help regulate their temperature. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Common Gallinule Swimming

Check out the huge feet on this swimming juvenile common gallinule. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Early Morning Full Moon In The Villages

Check out this early morning full moon spotted over The Villages. Thanks to Edmond Bieksha for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Veterans should not support Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident questions how any veteran could continue to support President Trump with the news that has come to light that Trump called the soldiers who paid the ultimate price, “suckers” and “losers.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Salon abandons Rolling Acres location in favor of southern end of Villages

A well-known hair salon is pulling up roots after 15 years at Rolling Acres Plaza and heading for the southern end of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Gov. DeSantis has proven to be inept at handling COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a deplorable job of handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the sooner he realizes it, the better off Floridians will be.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
News

Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Share your photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Odell Recreation Center Family Pool to close for maintenance

The Odell Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Veterans should not support Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident questions how any veteran could continue to support President Trump with the news that has come to light that Trump called the soldiers who paid the ultimate price, “suckers” and “losers.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reopen the fitness center at Laurel Manor

A Village of Lynnhaven resident wants to see the fitness center reopen at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

You might be mailing your next ballot from prison

A Village of Tall Trees resident warns that if you follow President Trump’s advice, you may be mailing your next ballot from prison.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff searching for bandit who stole 4-wheeler from Summerfield home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in catching a thief who recently ripped off a 4-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,198FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,620FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
94.3 ° F
95 °
93 °
50 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sun
94 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
92 °
Thu
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment