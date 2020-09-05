Saturday, September 5, 2020
Oxford newest hot spot for commercial and residential development

Marv Balousek

Oxford in northern Wildwood has become a hot spot for commercial and residential development with several projects planned or under way.

Most of the development would be west of U.S. 301 and south of County Road 466.

A 19,209-square-foot Aldi food store, the third in the area, is under construction near the southwest corner of U.S. 301 and CR 466.

Last week, the City Commission approved a site plan for a 2,384-square-foot Wendy’s Restaurant next to the Aldi store.

The dotted lines show where the 7-Eleven would be located.

Moving south along the west side of U.S. 301, the site plan for a 3,542-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store with eight fuel pumps and an automatic car wash was recommended for approval by Special Magistrate Grant Watson at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee.

South and west of these stores, the 40-acre Oxford Pointe development would have 11 more commercial lots, if the commission upholds Watson’s recommendation for approval.

The dotted lines show where Oxford Pointe would be located.

The developer had hoped that a big box store would locate there instead of smaller businesses. Most lots are about two acres, but one 17-acre lot would be available.

The shopping area would be accessible from both CR 466 and U.S. 301.

Behind those commercial lots, more than 300 housing units could be built in the high-density project of Riverstone at Wildwood, about 400 feet west of U.S. 301 and 130 feet south of CR 466. Watson endorsed a zoning change from commercial to residential. The development would be permitted to build up to 15 units per acre on the 22-acre property.

The dotted lines show where Riverstone at Wildwood would be located.

 The project is viewed by city development staff as a transition from the commercial property to the nearby single-family residential neighborhood of Oxford Oaks.

Watson also recommended a zoning change to mixed use from light commercial for about two acres owned by Batterbee Roofing east of U.S. 301 at NE 120th Crossing, north of CR 466.

 

