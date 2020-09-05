Saturday, September 5, 2020
94.3 F
The Villages
Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Larry D. Croom

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Villagers Mike Hawks and Donna Williams enjoy a catboat adventure while visiting Hilton Head Island in South Carolina recently.

Donna Williams, of the Village of Calumet Grove, and Mike Hawks, of the Village of Briar Meadows, recently headed north for some fun in the sun. They participated in a variety of activities, including playing golf at the Heron Point Sea Pines Golf Course, enjoying a catboat experience on Broad Creek and, of course, sampling some tasty oysters.

Have you been on a great trip recently, celebrated a birthday or anniversary, nailed a hole-in-one or have other noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us.

