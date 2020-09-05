Villagers enjoy fun-packed vacation in Hilton Head Island

Two Villagers recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Donna Williams, of the Village of Calumet Grove, and Mike Hawks, of the Village of Briar Meadows, recently headed north for some fun in the sun. They participated in a variety of activities, including playing golf at the Heron Point Sea Pines Golf Course, enjoying a catboat experience on Broad Creek and, of course, sampling some tasty oysters.

