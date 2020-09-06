Sunday, September 6, 2020
84.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.

All six of the latest victims lived in Marion County. They were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 95-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 18;
  • 83-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19;
  • 78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 23;
  • 87-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 61-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 20; and
  • 75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 31.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Sunday. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 564;
  • Wildwood up 15 for a total of 380;
  • Leesburg up six for a total of 1,103;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 329; and
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 257.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,042 cases – an increase of 21 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,070 men, 950 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 188 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 460 in correctional facilities. There have been 55 deaths and 220 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 529 cases. Besides those in Wildwood listed above, others have been identified in Coleman (370), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (115), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 361 cases among 259 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,688 – increase of 119
  • Men: 7,715
  • Women: 9,678
  • Non-residents: 70
  • People listed as unknown: 225
  • Deaths: 402
  • Hospitalizations: 1,505

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,787 – increase of 33
  • Men: 3,127
  • Women: 3,472
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 141
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 471
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 163
  • Deaths: 129
  • Hospitalizations: 466
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,696), Leesburg (1,103), Tavares (708), Eustis (543) and Mount Dora (529).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,859 – increase of 65
  • Men: 3,518
  • Women: 5,256
  • Non-residents: 14
  • People listed as unknown: 71
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 835
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,202
  • Deaths: 218
  • Hospitalizations: 819
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,966), Summerfield (347), Belleview (329), Dunnellon (292) and Citra (163).

All told, Florida is reporting 646,431 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,564 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 639,166 are residents. A total of 41,753 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 20,982 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,001 deaths and 40,024 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
News

CDD 7 will choose from four candidates to fill board vacancy

Community Development District 7 supervisors  will choose from a field of four candidates to fill a board vacancy.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
News

Villages service clubs team up to provide needed masks for elementary school

The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening and the Orange Blossoms Gardens Lions Club have teamed up to provide masks needed during the COVID-19 pandemic for students at Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Atlas Canine Park to be closed for quarterly maintenance later this week

The Atlas Canine Park will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Rohan Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Rohan Regional Recreation Center inside facilities and outdoor courts will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Poinciana Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed later this week

The Poinciana Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance later this week.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
News

CDD 7 will choose from four candidates to fill board vacancy

Community Development District 7 supervisors  will choose from a field of four candidates to fill a board vacancy.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gaping Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator at Fenney Nature Trail was engaged in a process known as "gaping," which is not a menacing or threatening action. It's used by gators to help regulate their temperature. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Common Gallinule Swimming

Check out the huge feet on this swimming juvenile common gallinule. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Parking problem at Putt & Play in Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident offers an idea to address the parking problems at the Putt & Play in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Why I voted the way that I did on the Hacienda agenda item

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell, writing in an Opinion piece, explains his vote last month on Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
News

CDD 7 will choose from four candidates to fill board vacancy

Community Development District 7 supervisors  will choose from a field of four candidates to fill a board vacancy.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Parking problem at Putt & Play in Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident offers an idea to address the parking problems at the Putt & Play in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mask would diminish Trump’s bully status

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that wearing a mask would diminish Trump’s bully status.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

High-speed internet in The Villages would alleviate pain of quarantine

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says The Villages should provide high-speed internet service to combat the effects of long-term quarantines and isolation on the residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,200FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,624FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
84.2 ° F
91 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
91 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment