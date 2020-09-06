6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.

All six of the latest victims lived in Marion County. They were described Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

95-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 18;

83-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19;

78-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 23;

87-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 25;

61-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 20; and

75-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 31.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Sunday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 564;

Wildwood up 15 for a total of 380;

Leesburg up six for a total of 1,103;

Belleview up four for a total of 329; and

Lady Lake up two for a total of 257.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,042 cases – an increase of 21 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,070 men, 950 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 188 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 460 in correctional facilities. There have been 55 deaths and 220 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 529 cases. Besides those in Wildwood listed above, others have been identified in Coleman (370), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (115), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 361 cases among 259 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,688 – increase of 119

Men: 7,715

Women: 9,678

Non-residents: 70

People listed as unknown: 225

Deaths: 402

Hospitalizations: 1,505

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,787 – increase of 33

Men: 3,127

Women: 3,472

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 141

Cases in long-term care facilities: 471

Cases in correctional facilities: 163

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 466

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,696), Leesburg (1,103), Tavares (708), Eustis (543) and Mount Dora (529).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,859 – increase of 65

Men: 3,518

Women: 5,256

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 71

Cases in long-term care facilities: 835

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,202

Deaths: 218

Hospitalizations: 819

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,966), Summerfield (347), Belleview (329), Dunnellon (292) and Citra (163).

All told, Florida is reporting 646,431 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,564 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 639,166 are residents. A total of 41,753 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 20,982 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,001 deaths and 40,024 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.