CDD 7 will choose from four candidates to fill board vacancy

Community Development District 7 supervisors will choose from a field of four candidates to fill a board vacancy.

The CDD 7 Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.

Four residents have applied to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Supervisor Ron Ruggeri.

The applicants are:

• Edward Coleman, a 10-year resident of The Villages, who worked for 30 years as a financial analyst, accountant and auditor.

• John George of the Village of Hadley, who holds a masters of business administration. He has lived in The Villages for 11 years and previously was chairman of a homeowners association in West Palm Beach.

• Joseph Ward is a retired engineering manager. He purchased his home 11 years ago in the Village of Hadley.

• Village of Bonita resident Gilbert Windsor spent 40 years in the construction industry and for 15 years was the president/owner of Edison Electrical Enterprises in West Palm Beach.