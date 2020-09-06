Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.

So far, 47 cases of the potentially deadly virus have been reported at schools in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. Of those, 36 are students and 11 are staff members.

As of Friday, Sumter County Schools were reporting nine cases – five of which were at The Villages Charter School. Three other cases were reported among students at Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter High School and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School. One school district staff member also tested positive, according to the district’s website, which doesn’t include how many students or staff members are being quarantined.

In the Lake County School District, 14 cases have been reported among 11 students and three employees. Another 122 students and seven employees were in quarantine, the district’s website shows.

Lake County Schools affected by the COVID-19 results include:

  • Lake Hills School (one staff member positive, four students quarantined, three staff members quarantined);
  • Grassy Lake Elementary School (one student positive, seven students quarantined);
  • East Ridge High School (two students positive, 13 students quarantined);
  • Pinecrest Tavares Charter School (one student positive, 25 students quarantined, three staff members quarantined);
  • Pinecrest Four Corners Charter School (one staff member positive, 170 students quarantined, 32 staff members quarantined);
  • Cecil E. Gray Middle School (one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined);
  • Round Lake Charter School (two students positive, 20 students quarantined);
  • Leesburg High School (one student positive, 11 students quarantined);
  • Fruitland Park Elementary School (two students positive, 19 students quarantined);
  • South Lake High School (one student positive, 15 students quarantined); and
  • Cypress Ridge Elementary School (one student positive and seven students quarantined).

In the Marion County School District, 24 cases have been reported among 17 students and seven employees. Another 117 students and 22 employees were quarantining after direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and 570 students were sent home with symptoms in the past week.

The Marion County schools impacted by the positive results include Belleview Middle School, Belleview High School, Dunnellon Middle School, Dunnellon High School; East Marion Elementary School, Forest High School; Fort King Middle School; Howard Middle School; Lake Weir High School; Legacy Elementary School; Madison Street Academy; Marion Oaks Elementary School; Osceola Middle School; South Ocala Elementary School and Vanguard High School.

