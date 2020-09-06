Sunday, September 6, 2020
The Villages
High-speed internet in The Villages would alleviate pain of quarantine

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think one of the greatest things The Villages could do now would be to provide high-speed internet service throughout The Villages – not just in the recreation centers.
Not only would it let all Village school students take advantage of “distance-learning” but it would also provide all Village residents with what would be one of the most popular, widely-used and safest methods of entertainment.
No one can really measure the effects of long-term quarantines and isolation on the residents and
the expense of providing free (or even reasonably-charged) high-speed WIFI would be less than the loss of revenues from entertainment on the squares and the economic impact on almost all brick-and-mortar businesses.
No one really knows if we will ever return to the “normal” society that has made The Villages one of the
best retirement communities in the United States but as almost all residents are spending more time at home, I am sure this would be an incredible part of the Villages amenities.

Jay Gerhard
Village of Sabal Chase

 

