Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

Meta Minton

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.

State Attorney Brad King announced last month that no information will be filed with regard to a charge of sexual battery against 43-year-old Patrick Scott Taylor. In the announcement, King said the “case does not warrant prosecution.”

Taylor had been arrest July 8 on a first degree felony charge as a result of the reported July 4 incident at the home of the accuser in Lady Lake.

The woman said Taylor and his wife had been at her home for dinner on Independence Day when the wife went home early because she was tired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She told police that Taylor grabbed her breast, lifted her dress and touched her inappropriately. She said he took her hand and forced her to stroke his penis.

Three days later, she reported the incident to police. She said she did not report it earlier, “due to Patrick’s wife being her best friend, and did not want to lose her friendship.”

The $25,000 bond Taylor had posted at the time of his arrest has been refunded, court records indicated.

