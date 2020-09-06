Sexual predator registers address at Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake

A convicted sexual predator has registered an address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake.

Shaun Ray Webb, 45, was convicted in 1998 of lewd assault and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16. In 2007, he was convicted of adult sex with a 16- to 17-year-old victim. He was released Sept. 14, 2016 from his most recent stint in a Florida prison. He also has convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Last week, Webb registered a permanent address at 2501 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The home is billed as a “miniature version of Michael Jackson Dream land property,” according to Realtor.com.

The home, valued at more than $560,000 according to the Lake County Property Appraiser, has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and a fireplace.

It also has a custom recording studio with microfiber soundproofed walls. The home also features a “custom classical theatrical motion picture theatre with hydro lift to lower and raise an organ in front of (the) motion picture screen.”

There is a piano room overlooking the lake. High quality features include cherry wood floors imported from Honduras and a custom Mahogany door from Spain. The property also offers a 2-stall horse barn with a window air conditioning unit to help keep the horses cool. A tree house is another unique feature.

The last tax bill was $8,672.