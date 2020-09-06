Sunday, September 6, 2020
84.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sexual predator registers address at Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

Shaun Ray Webb

A convicted sexual predator has registered an address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake.

Shaun Ray Webb, 45, was convicted in 1998 of lewd assault and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16. In 2007, he was convicted of adult sex with a 16- to 17-year-old victim. He was released Sept. 14, 2016 from his most recent stint in a Florida prison. He also has convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Last week, Webb registered a permanent address at 2501 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The home is billed as a “miniature version of Michael Jackson Dream land property,” according to Realtor.com.

The home, valued at more than $560,000 according to the Lake County Property Appraiser, has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and a fireplace.

The home at 2501 Lake Griffin Road

It also has a custom recording studio with microfiber soundproofed walls. The home also features a “custom classical theatrical motion picture theatre with hydro lift to lower and raise an organ in front of (the) motion picture screen.”

The home features a private movie theater.

There is a piano room overlooking the lake. High quality features include cherry wood floors imported from Honduras and a custom Mahogany door from Spain. The property also offers a 2-stall horse barn with a window air conditioning unit to help keep the horses cool. A tree house is another unique feature.

The last tax bill was $8,672.

Related Articles

Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
News

CDD 7 will choose from four candidates to fill board vacancy

Community Development District 7 supervisors  will choose from a field of four candidates to fill a board vacancy.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
News

Villages service clubs team up to provide needed masks for elementary school

The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening and the Orange Blossoms Gardens Lions Club have teamed up to provide masks needed during the COVID-19 pandemic for students at Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Atlas Canine Park to be closed for quarterly maintenance later this week

The Atlas Canine Park will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Rohan Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Rohan Regional Recreation Center inside facilities and outdoor courts will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gaping Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator at Fenney Nature Trail was engaged in a process known as "gaping," which is not a menacing or threatening action. It's used by gators to help regulate their temperature. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Common Gallinule Swimming

Check out the huge feet on this swimming juvenile common gallinule. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Parking problem at Putt & Play in Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident offers an idea to address the parking problems at the Putt & Play in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Why I voted the way that I did on the Hacienda agenda item

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell, writing in an Opinion piece, explains his vote last month on Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sexual predator registers address at Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake

A convicted sexual predator has registered an address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus already taking heavy toll on tri-county school districts

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on all three school districts in the tri-county area since students returned to classes at the end of August.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Parking problem at Putt & Play in Fenney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident offers an idea to address the parking problems at the Putt & Play in the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mask would diminish Trump’s bully status

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that wearing a mask would diminish Trump’s bully status.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

High-speed internet in The Villages would alleviate pain of quarantine

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says The Villages should provide high-speed internet service to combat the effects of long-term quarantines and isolation on the residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated trespasser arrested at popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

A man who had been banned from a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested Thursday night when he ignored the ban and made an unwanted appearance.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,200FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,624FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
84.2 ° F
91 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
91 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment