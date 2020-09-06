Villages service clubs team up to provide needed masks for elementary school

The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening and the Orange Blossoms Gardens Lions Club have teamed up to provide masks needed during the COVID-19 pandemic for students at Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield.

The collaboration came together after members of the Rotary Club held a supply drive for the school. After they dropped off everything from erasers to notebooks to crayons, Rotary members asked Principal Robert Hensel if he needed any other supplies and his immediate response was “a backup supply of disposable kids-sized masks.”

The Rotary Club was able to use some of the money donated by Hungry Howie’s Pizza and Village Car Wash during the supply drive to put toward the purchase of 2,100 disposable masks.

Rotary Club member Sue Bodenner also hooked up with her neighbor, Nicky Hurbon, of the Lions Club, which was working on mask needs for both children and adults, including those with clear inserts for hearing-impaired children who need to be able to read lips. Together, the organizations were able to deliver disposable masks and three different sizes of cloth masks for the Harbour View Elementary students. For more information email centralfloridalionshearing@gmail.com or rotaryvillagesevening@gmail.com.