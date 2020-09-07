3 more local residents die of COVID-19 but new cases dwindle on Labor Day

Three more local residents have died as a result of COVID-19 but new cases continued to slow on the Labor Day holiday.

All three of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County. They were identified Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

86-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 13;

61-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 22; and

45-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 24.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Monday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 566;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,112;

Oxford up one for a total of 116;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 258;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 137; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 348.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,048 cases – an increase of six from Sunday to Monday – among 1,073 men, 953 women, 9 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 189 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 460 in correctional facilities. There have been 55 deaths and 221 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 531 cases. Besides those in Oxford listed above, others have been identified in Wildwood (380), Coleman (370), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 362 cases among 260 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,752 – increase of 64

Men: 7,748

Women: 9,710

Non-residents: 70

People listed as unknown: 224

Deaths: 405

Hospitalizations: 1,507

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,824 – increase of 37

Men: 3,147

Women: 3,490

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 140

Cases in long-term care facilities: 471

Cases in correctional facilities: 163

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 467

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,708), Leesburg (1,112), Tavares (710), Eustis (544) and Mount Dora (531). The Villages is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,880 – increase of 210

Men: 3,528

Women: 5,267

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 71

Cases in long-term care facilities: 835

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,202

Deaths: 221

Hospitalizations: 819

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,984), Summerfield (348), Belleview (329), Dunnellon (293) and Citra (163). The Villages is reporting five cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 648,269 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,838 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 640,978 are residents. A total of 41,854 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,073 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,023 deaths and 40,083 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.