Incoming Florida Speaker of the House keynoting Trump Day Dinner

One of the most powerful politicians in the state of Florida will be the keynote speaker at Villagers for Trump’s 3rd Annual Trump Day Dinner.

Chris Sprowls, the incoming Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, will be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 1 event, which is being held from 5:30-9 p.m. at the new Brownwood Hotel & Spa, located at 3003 Brownwood Blvd. Dinner reservations are $85 per person or $125 for a VIP reception and dinner, with limited capacity due to social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The VIP ticket also includes hors d’oeuvres and a photograph with Sprowls during a reception from 4-5:30 p.m.

Sprowls, a survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was first elected to the state House in 2014 and represents the 65th District, which includes Clearwater, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs in northern Pinellas County. He has addressed a range of issues including transparency in healthcare pricing and expanding school choice.

During his 2014 campaign, Sprowls ran on the platform of supporting pro-life positions and charter schools, as well as his opposition to Medicaid expansion. The former assistant state attorney who originally is from Newburgh, N.Y., is a graduate of the University of South Florida and the University of Stetson College of Law.

The 36-year-old Sprowls, the son of a New York City homicide detective and a manager of a healthcare clinic, was chosen in September 2019 to become the next Speaker of the House, succeeding Jose Oliva. He and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Prescott and Conrad.