Monday, September 7, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Incoming Florida Speaker of the House keynoting Trump Day Dinner

Larry D. Croom

Rep. Chris Sprowls, incoming speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

One of the most powerful politicians in the state of Florida will be the keynote speaker at Villagers for Trump’s 3rd Annual Trump Day Dinner.

Chris Sprowls, the incoming Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, will be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 1 event, which is being held from 5:30-9 p.m. at the new Brownwood Hotel & Spa, located at 3003 Brownwood Blvd. Dinner reservations are $85 per person or $125 for a VIP reception and dinner, with limited capacity due to social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The VIP ticket also includes hors d’oeuvres and a photograph with Sprowls during a reception from 4-5:30 p.m.

Chris Sprowls was chosen in September 2019 to replace Jose Oliva as Florida’s Speaker of the House.

Sprowls, a survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was first elected to the state House in 2014 and represents the 65th District, which includes Clearwater, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs in northern Pinellas County. He has addressed a range of issues including transparency in healthcare pricing and expanding school choice.

During his 2014 campaign, Sprowls ran on the platform of supporting pro-life positions and charter schools, as well as his opposition to Medicaid expansion. The former assistant state attorney who originally is from Newburgh, N.Y., is a graduate of the University of South Florida and the University of Stetson College of Law.

The 36-year-old Sprowls, the son of a New York City homicide detective and a manager of a healthcare clinic, was chosen in September 2019 to become the next Speaker of the House, succeeding Jose Oliva. He and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Prescott and Conrad.

Incoming Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Prescott and Conrad.

Related Articles

Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed for maintenance

The Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Facilities at Chatham Recreation Center to be closed Saturday

The Chatham Recreation Center, including the outdoor courts and family pool will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 12 for quarterly maintenance.
Read more
News

Burnsed Recreation Center will be closed Sunday

The Burnsed Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be temporarily closed for quarterly cleaning and maintenance on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners set to vote on $5.8 million no-bid tech agreement

The Sumter County Commission is set to vote on a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement with a company owned by a campaign contributor.
Read more
News

Sexual predator registers address at Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake

A convicted sexual predator has registered an address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida’s death toll surpasses 12,000

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 400 deaths and fatalities across the state topped 12,000.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed for maintenance

The Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gaping Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator at Fenney Nature Trail was engaged in a process known as "gaping," which is not a menacing or threatening action. It's used by gators to help regulate their temperature. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Veterans for Trump, who’s the real loser?

A retired military officer from the Village of Dunedin cannot understand the unwavering support of President Trump by her fellow veterans. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Chadwick Boseman of ‘The Black Panther’ loses battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman of "The Black Panther" fame has lost his battle with colon cancer. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of this talented young actor who has been lost at such a young age.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Incoming Florida Speaker of the House keynoting Trump Day Dinner

One of the most powerful politicians in the state of Florida will be the keynote speaker at Villagers for Trump’s 3rd Annual Trump Day Dinner.
Read more
Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed for maintenance

The Sabal Chase Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Veterans for Trump, who’s the real loser?

A retired military officer from the Village of Dunedin cannot understand the unwavering support of President Trump by her fellow veterans. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Outright lies being posted about President Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s tired of the “outright lies” being posted about President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reopening of Laurel Manor Fitness Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident adds his voice to the growing chorus calling for the reopening of fitness centers in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Crime

Daughter arrested after allegedly pawning jewelry of jailed mother

A daughter has been arrested after allegedly pawning the jewelry of her jailed mother.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,203FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
84.8 ° F
87.8 °
82 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
92 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment