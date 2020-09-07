Local area showing 10.7 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Just under 11 percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have been identified as suffering from the illness – a slight increase over similar numbers released a little more than week ago but less than the state average.

That’s according to a report released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health. Compared to the entire state, that 10.7 percent number is a positive for the local area, as 13 percent of the people tested across Florida are suffering from the potentially deadly virus.

Unfortunately, that positive result doesn’t hold true for Marion County, which is reporting a 14 percent positivity rate. Of the 65,168 residents who have been checked, 8,845 came back positive. Another 112 tests have shown to be inconclusive and 16 people are awaiting results., the report shows.

Lake County has a 9 percent positivity rate, having tested 78,261 people with 6,740 positive results. Another 98 tests were inconclusive and 181 people are awaiting testing.

Sumter County, which contains the vast majority of Villages homes, also has a positivity rate of 9 percent, with 2,033 tests coming back positive out of the 21,641 that have been conducted among residents. Another 29 tests were inconclusive and 29 people also are awaiting results.

All told, 17,618 of the 165,070 tests that have been conducted in the local area have come back positive. A total of 239 were inconclusive and 226 people are awaiting their results.

Statewide, 639,168 of the 4.77 million COVID-19 tests administered have come back positive. Another 7,029 were inconclusive and 3,4,95 people are awaiting results.