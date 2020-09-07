Monday, September 7, 2020
Villages official demands answers on amenity contracts and apartments

Meta Minton

A Villages official is demanding answers on the controversial decision last month by the Amenity Authority Committee to hand over 286 amenity contracts to the Developer for apartments at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.

Bill Schikora
Bill Schikora

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Bill Schikora plans to raise the issue when his board meets at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

An overflow crowd of Villagers was furious Aug. 12 when the AAC voted 4-1 in favor of the Developer using Villages-wide amenities for the future apartment dwellers. The AAC also handed the Developer the potential revenue stream of $500,000 per year in connection with the amenities. It later came to light that the AAC had been offered an ultimatum – accept the apartments or see a parking garage built at the site. 

“This proposed action and subsequent implementation was strongly opposed by our residents and caused considerable distress, anger and consternation among said residents throughout our District, particularly in Santo Domingo,” said Schikora, himself a resident of the Village of Santo Domingo, which is near the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

A Villager had a sign of protest on his golf cart Aug. 12 outside the AAC meeting at Savannah Center.

“This frustration and sense of betrayal by the AAC was clearly expressed by numerous residents during the August AAC meeting and continues to this day,” he said.

The once proud Hacienda Hills Country Club came down in July.

Gary Lester

Richard Baier

Schikora pointed to “unannounced, semi-secret meetings” between AAC members, District Manager Richard Baier and The Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester, prior to the AAC vote.

Schikora is calling on Baier to explain, “ideally in writing, the District Staff’s recommendation and his own vigorous support of this notably unpopular action.”

