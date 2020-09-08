Tuesday, September 8, 2020
85.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

Meta Minton

Gerald Mills

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

Wildwood police were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the new hotel located on State Road 44 where 54-year-old Gerald Wayne Mills Jr. of Ocala had barricaded himself in Room 301.

When police officers knocked on the door, Mills demanded they slip their identification under the door. The officers held identification up to the peep hole on the door, but Mills refused to let them in. He “loudly” ordered police to “back up” and then fired two shots through the door. The bullets nearly struck the officers and an employee of the hotel. Mills then fired three shots through the window of his room and used a hotel chair to finish breaking out the glass. He jumped out the window and landed on the second floor roof. He tossed his weapon onto the ground floor courtyard and turned himself into police.

The Brownwood Hotel & Spa

The suspect jumped from a third story window onto a second story roof.

A six-pack of beer was found in the hotel room and he admitted he had been drinking. Mills had been arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge. He was also arrested in 2018 at the Burger King on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The Wildwood Police Department crime scene unit was at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa on Tuesday morning.

Mills is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $49,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood woman arrested on felony charges of drug possession

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested on felony charges of drug possession after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Converting Katie Belle’s into apartments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident weighs in on the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Armed guest arrested after shooting up hotel room at Brownwood

An armed guest was arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages. His bullets nearly hit police officers and hotel staff.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,211FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
85.3 ° F
87.8 °
84 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment