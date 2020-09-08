Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.

The son was “upset and crying” when Wildwood police arrived at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the scene of the altercation on Admiral Way at Lakeside Landings in Oxford. He said he had arrived home from work and was heating up macaroni and cheese in the microwave, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When he spilled some of the macaroni and cheese on the kitchen counter, his father, 55-year-old Edmond Harrison Maltby III, “got upset and started yelling at him.” He said Maltby raised his fists in a threatening manner. He said Maltby, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 215 pounds, then punched him in the side of his head.

Maltby told police that after the macaroni and cheese was spilled, he told his son “to wake up and watch what he was doing.” He said he and his son began yelling at each other and got into a “wrestling match and ended up on the floor.” Maltby said he did not remember punching his son.

Maltby had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the arrest report said. He admitted he had “several beers” around 2 p.m. that day. He also noted that his son takes medication for anxiety.

Maltby was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Before joining Brightview in The Villages in 2015, Maltby was director of golf course maintenance at Reunion Resort and Club in Kissimmee.