Can you trust anything Trump says?

To the Editor:

Regardless if you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent or other, since Trump lied to you over 20,000 times in less than four years, why would you believe anything he says? Can you trust what he claims regarding the second amendment, religion, abortion, economics or anything else? When he denies not making disparaging remarks about military veterans who died for our country by calling them losers and suckers, despite confirmation by his supporters at Fox News, do you believe him? Perhaps the real suckers and losers are those who continue to trust and support Trump.

Ron Kamzelski

Cedar Key