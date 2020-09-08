Tuesday, September 8, 2020
85.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Larry D. Croom

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.

Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse eateries in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, said Tuesday that he decided to permanently close the Mulberry Grove location, which wasn’t as successful as its sister restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood. He said the issue was compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the end, he really didn’t have a choice but to close the eatery that opened at the end of 2017.

The signs have been removed from the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurant at Mulberry Grove. The eatery closed in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic but owner/operator Allen Musikantow elected not reopen the Mulberry Grove location in July when the restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood reopened for business.

“I thought long and hard about it,” Musikantow said Tuesday afternoon. “It was a difficult decision but the right thing to do.”

Musikantow said he decided to put his efforts into the other two locations, including some major renovations that went on after the restaurants were forced to close in March because of the pandemic. He said those locations are popular with Villagers and other area guests and he’s confident those wishing to dine at Cody’s will make the trip to either one.

The two remaining Cody’s reopened July 1 after undergoing multiple improvements and deep cleanings from top to bottom, from the dining rooms to the kitchen areas. Many different protective measures were put into place, from heavy sanitizing of everything in the restaurants to Plexiglass-type barriers between the booths to replacing cloth seatbacks in those booths with vinyl that easily could be sanitized throughout the day and night.

Hand sanitizer also is available throughout the restaurants and every customer receives a sealed sanitizing wipe after they are seated. Front-of-the-house employees and vendors are required to wear masks at all times, while those working in the kitchen wear protective gloves.

In addition, all employees and vendors have their temperatures taken when they come into the buildings. And all employees are required to fill out a short questionnaire on the computer system before they can begin working.

A couple of days before the reopening, Musikantow said a great deal of thought had gone into the safety procedures that were put into place and he felt quite confident his staff was ready to go.

“I’m not a doctor; I’m a restauranteur,” he said. “So we’ve looked at what people have done and tried to take everything that we can execute. I think we’ve got the most complete package of safety and I think we and The Villages will be fine.”

Related Articles

Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood woman arrested on felony charges of drug possession

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested on felony charges of drug possession after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Peppertree Apartments woman arrested on third charge of drunk driving

A Peppertree Apartments woman was arrested on her third charge of drunk driving.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Chain restaurant in Mulberry Grove permanently closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The owner of a popular chain restaurant in The Villages has decided to close one of his three locations.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Converting Katie Belle’s into apartments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident weighs in on the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,211FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
85.3 ° F
87.8 °
84 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment