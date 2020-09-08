Dr. Ronald John D’Orazio, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dr. D’Orazio is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Mary (Ruffee) D’Orazio, beloved daughters Lynda D’Orazio and Andrea Snell Balzer (Timothy), and son Joseph Snell.

Ron was the cherished PopPop to Crystal, Anthony, Sean, Carolyn and Cathryn, and four great grandchildren. He is the brother of Dr. Theordore P. D’Orazio (Anita), and three nephews, Theodore, Michael and Daniel.

Dr. D’Orazio was also the father of the late Carla D’Orazio and David D’Orazio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Laura (Melchiorre) D’Orazio.

Dr. D’Orazio grew up in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1958 and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1962. Dr. D’Orazio was a family practioner in Morton, PA, until his retirement.

After 26 years in Ocean City, NJ, Dr. D’Orazio and Mary relocated to The Villages, FL.

Dr. D’Orazio’s greatest love was his family and their happiness. Many happy hours were spent enjoying each other’s company and laughing over games of 31. Dr. D’Orazio enjoyed piloting the Flyin’s Doc along the Jersey Shore, flying his airplane, cooking and being part of the Masonic family. In 2016, he was honored to be installed as Master of The Villages Masonic Lodge #394.

The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to one of Dr. D’Orazio’s favorite charities, The National Food Bank.

Commitment of Ashes will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA on September 23rd at 11:00AM.