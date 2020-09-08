Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Brian Pape, 57, of Summerfield, stole $40 worth of groceries between Aug. 19 and 28, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen items included Snickers’ candy bars, frozen croissants, cheese and deli meat. The thefts were reported to law enforcement by the store’s loss prevention officer.

The Norwalk, Conn. native was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

This past December, Pape was arrested in the Wal-Mart parking lot after he was found with liquor in a Polar Pop cup.