Parkwood woman arrested on felony charges of drug possession

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested on felony charges of drug possession after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Kristyn Leigh Casey, 37, had been driving a Kia Soul at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when she rolled through a stop sign at Hence Street and West Clarke Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer summoned a K-9 unit to the scene, based on “previous knowledge of the registered owner” of the vehicle, the report said.

The dog alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search which turned up a makeup bag tucked under the passenger seat. The bag contained multiple needles and a white powder substance that tested positive for heroin. Another substance found in the bag, as well as residue on a spoon, tested positive for methamphetamine. Casey admitted the items belonged to her.

The Rhode Island native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.