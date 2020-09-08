Tuesday, September 8, 2020
90.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Philip Russell Elia, M.D.

Staff Report

Philip Elia

Philip Russell Elia, M.D., of The Villages, FL, and Cape Cod, MA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5th in the company of his family. Dr. Elia was 79

A native of Boston, he was the Beloved son of Drs. Andrew D. and Dimetra Tsina Elia, the first Albanian woman doctor.

Dr. Elia was the adored husband of Kathleen Doolin Elia and loving father of Wendy Bertino (James) of Ashland, MA, Kristin George (Philip) of The Villages, FL, and Cheryl Elia and Valerie Lund (Tyler) of Hillsborough, NC.

He was the Grandfather of six: Megan Bertino, Jenna Russo (Dominic), Kyle and Grace George, and Sydney and Phoebe Lund. Dr Elia was overjoyed with his Great Granddaughter Josephine Russo, age 1.

A brilliant class clown he was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Amherst College, and Boston University Medical School. He served as Class President at all three. A practicing Plastic Surgeon, Dr Elia worked side by side with his wife Kathleen as his surgical nurse. He was known and loved for his skill and gentle compassionate nature.

Arrangements are private. If desired contributions in his honor may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jeramyah Wyatt

Jeramyah Wyatt, 12, will be remembered in a celebration of life ceremony at Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Hilary Vivian Kohnert

Hilary Kohnert had a great sense of humor, a zest for life, and a true love for her family and friends
Read more
Obituaries

Robert H. Johnson

Bob Johnson enjoyed water sports, singing, musical theater and spending time with his grandchildren.
Read more
Obituaries

Jane Gibson Muller

A resident of The Villages and formerly of Tampa, Jane Muller was a native Floridian, born in Manatee County.
Read more
Obituaries

Arthur (Artie) J. Schnetzer

Artie Schnetzer was an avid reader (having read his beloved Shakespeare and Dickens multiple times), a self-taught artist, a sports fan and a mineral/gem and seashell hobbyist.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia Haas

Pat Haas was an avid lifelong golfer and enjoyed playing Mahjong and cards with her many close friends, who were so dear to her heart.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph Downey

Joseph Downey had a lifelong love for education and spent the bulk of his career fostering students as a math teacher.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages official demands answers on amenity contracts and apartments

A Villages official is demanding answers on the controversial decision last month by the Amenity Authority Committee to hand over 286 amenity contracts to the Developer for apartments at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Health

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 but new cases dwindle on Labor Day

Three more local residents have died as a result of COVID-19 but new cases continued to slow on the Labor Day holiday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gaping Alligator At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator at Fenney Nature Trail was engaged in a process known as "gaping," which is not a menacing or threatening action. It's used by gators to help regulate their temperature. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Lake Sumter bridge found to be mentally incompetent

A man arrested in July on the Lake Sumter bridge has been found to be mentally incompetent.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Pandemic Parking

We’re seeing a Parking Pandemic in The Villages and the Parking Patrol has been hard at work documenting the entitled and the privileged here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villages official demands answers on amenity contracts and apartments

A Villages official is demanding answers on the controversial decision last month by the Amenity Authority Committee to hand over 286 amenity contracts to the Developer for apartments at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Health

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 but new cases dwindle on Labor Day

Three more local residents have died as a result of COVID-19 but new cases continued to slow on the Labor Day holiday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Converting Katie Belle’s into apartments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident weighs in on the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Veterans for Trump, who’s the real loser?

A retired military officer from the Village of Dunedin cannot understand the unwavering support of President Trump by her fellow veterans. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Lake Sumter bridge found to be mentally incompetent

A man arrested in July on the Lake Sumter bridge has been found to be mentally incompetent.
Read more
Crime

Homeless man sentenced to jail time in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A homeless man has been sentenced to jail time in the theft earlier this year of a golf cart in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in sex case involving wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in a sex case involving his wife’s friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,210FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
90.6 ° F
93 °
87.8 °
62 %
1.9mph
40 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment