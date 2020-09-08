Tuesday, September 8, 2020
President Trump’s care for military veterans

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I rather suspect the individual who recently wrote that one should not continue to support President Trump because of the latest “anonymous sources” saying Trump called Vietnam veterans who died were suckers for serving, has been watching fake news (and that is most of the current media outlets) for years and believes he is getting gospel truth. Thus, he would not be aware of what Trump has actually accomplished for military veterans and for practically every other segment of our society.
If this individual is not stuck in a rigid ideology and willing to test his current beliefs, I would suggest he bring up this website:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washingtonsecrets/trump 
Here one can find 19 pages of Trump accomplishments (not from anonymous sources) in the last three years, including things done for veterans on pages 17-19.
In truth, Trump has done far more in three-plus years for any segment of our society you might name, than Joe Biden has done over his 47 years of serving in the Washington swamp.
Try the website above. The data there is not from “anonymous sources” which have been thoroughly debunked by a number of people actually at the meeting, including John Bolton, who is not exactly a fan of President Trump!.
Trump, like the rest of us is a flawed individual, and occasionally makes offensive remarks which I deplore, but he still has more integrity than most of the so-called journalists combined who continually spew fake news rather than report any actual news favorable to the president.

Austin Leahy
Village of Hacienda East

 

